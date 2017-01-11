Blues violinist Lionel Young returns ...

Blues violinist Lionel Young returns to Aztec

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Blues violinist Lionel Young returns to Aztec With a new album planned, blues violinist Lionel Young performs this weekend at Crash Music at the Aztec Theater. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/entertainment/music/2017/01/11/blues-violinist-lionel-young-returns-aztec/96303868/ With a new album in the works, the Lionel Young Band makes a return trip to Crash Music at the Aztec Theater this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aztec Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) 5 hr Baracks fault 705
News New club celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Tue celebrat 4
Steve Hunter Tue Manchester 1
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Jan 16 Phillip 7,117
News 26 new charges for parole supervisor (Jul '11) Jan 11 Anonymous 25
Sexual Jan 8 Julz 3
News Manning officially out at CCSD (Jul '11) Dec 26 Hmmmm 155
See all Aztec Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aztec Forum Now

Aztec Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aztec Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Aztec, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,435 • Total comments across all topics: 278,038,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC