Blues violinist Lionel Young returns to Aztec With a new album planned, blues violinist Lionel Young performs this weekend at Crash Music at the Aztec Theater. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/entertainment/music/2017/01/11/blues-violinist-lionel-young-returns-aztec/96303868/ With a new album in the works, the Lionel Young Band makes a return trip to Crash Music at the Aztec Theater this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.