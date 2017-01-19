Aztec considers moratorium on solar a...

Aztec considers moratorium on solar agreements

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Aztec considers moratorium on solar agreements Because a cost of service study has not been completed, the electric utility requested a moratorium on solar agreements. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/aztec/2017/01/19/aztec-considers-moratorium-solar-agreements/96778914/ FARMINGTON - With solar power becoming more and more common, the city of Aztec's electric utility must decide how to react to an increase in customer generation.

