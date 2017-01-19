Aztec considers moratorium on solar agreements Because a cost of service study has not been completed, the electric utility requested a moratorium on solar agreements. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/aztec/2017/01/19/aztec-considers-moratorium-solar-agreements/96778914/ FARMINGTON - With solar power becoming more and more common, the city of Aztec's electric utility must decide how to react to an increase in customer generation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.