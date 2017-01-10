Aztec commissioners ponder subdivision rules
Aztec commissioners ponder subdivision rules Aztec hopes to clear up a discrepancy in the subdivision codes that causes confusion for developers Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/aztec/2017/01/10/aztec-commissioners-ponder-subdivision-rules/96400438/ AZTEC - On one page of the city of Aztec's subdivision code, it states that the subdivider is responsible for recording the plat with San Juan County. On another page, it states that the city's community development director will file the plat with the county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Aztec Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|Phillip
|7,117
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|21 hr
|4 day remaining
|698
|26 new charges for parole supervisor (Jul '11)
|Jan 11
|Anonymous
|25
|Sexual
|Jan 8
|Julz
|3
|Manning officially out at CCSD (Jul '11)
|Dec 26
|Hmmmm
|155
|City's PUC approves electricity rate increase
|Dec 16
|Solarman
|7
|Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Me Me
|22
Find what you want!
Search Aztec Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC