Aztec commissioners ponder subdivisio...

Aztec commissioners ponder subdivision rules

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

Aztec commissioners ponder subdivision rules Aztec hopes to clear up a discrepancy in the subdivision codes that causes confusion for developers Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/aztec/2017/01/10/aztec-commissioners-ponder-subdivision-rules/96400438/ AZTEC - On one page of the city of Aztec's subdivision code, it states that the subdivider is responsible for recording the plat with San Juan County. On another page, it states that the city's community development director will file the plat with the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aztec Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 7 hr Phillip 7,117
Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14) 21 hr 4 day remaining 698
News 26 new charges for parole supervisor (Jul '11) Jan 11 Anonymous 25
Sexual Jan 8 Julz 3
News Manning officially out at CCSD (Jul '11) Dec 26 Hmmmm 155
News City's PUC approves electricity rate increase Dec 16 Solarman 7
News Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16) Dec '16 Me Me 22
See all Aztec Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aztec Forum Now

Aztec Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aztec Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Aztec, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,866 • Total comments across all topics: 277,968,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC