Assistant DA resigns to take commission seat
Assistant DA resigns to take commission seat An assistant district attorney has resigned after being elected to serve on the San Juan County Commission. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2017/01/08/assistant-da-resigns-take-commission-seat/96244336/ Former Aztec City Commissioner and a former assistant district attorney took County Commission seats this year following the November elections San Juan County District 3 Commissioner Jim Crowley, left, and District 5 Commissioner John Beckstead are sworn in on Dec. 29 in Aztec.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Aztec Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Jan 12
|lastgear
|7,116
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Jan 11
|8 days remaining
|697
|26 new charges for parole supervisor (Jul '11)
|Jan 11
|Anonymous
|25
|Sexual
|Jan 8
|Julz
|3
|Manning officially out at CCSD (Jul '11)
|Dec 26
|Hmmmm
|155
|City's PUC approves electricity rate increase
|Dec 16
|Solarman
|7
|Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16)
|Dec '16
|Me Me
|22
Find what you want!
Search Aztec Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC