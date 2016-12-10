Shop with a Cop delivers smiles, fun at Kmart
Shop with a Cop delivers smiles, fun at Kmart Shop with a Cop pairs children, families and law enforcement personnel to purchase items for the holiday season. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/community/2016/12/10/shop-cop-delivers-smiles-fun-kmart/95209512/ Deputy Jon Clark of the San Juan County Sheriff's Office helps Krystle Stalcup of Bloomfield and her two children, Haven Foster, 3, left, and Gloriana Foster, 4, right, shop for Christmas toys during Shop with a Cop on Saturday at Kmart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Aztec Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Wed
|T rules
|7,048
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Dec 18
|32 days remaining
|680
|Sexual
|Dec 17
|RezDrunk
|2
|City's PUC approves electricity rate increase
|Dec 16
|Solarman
|7
|Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16)
|Dec 11
|Me Me
|22
|Director?
|Dec 10
|Question
|3
|Mother, son who drowned were from Farmington (Jun '11)
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|36
Find what you want!
Search Aztec Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC