Chamber Chat: Aztec prepares for Christmas The Aztec Chamber of Commerce gears up for Christmas, provides workshops for starting a small business and more. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/money/business/2016/12/04/chamber-chat-aztec-prepares-christmas/94342022/ We are excited to announce the first workshop at the new chamber location, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec, will be Work for [email protected] + on Feb. 15. The program is specifically designed to help people 50 and older learn about what it takes to be successfully self-employed in today's economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.