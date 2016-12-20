Candidates file for school board elections Candidates have filed paperwork stating their intention to run for school board positions across San Juan County. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2016/12/20/candidates-file-school-board-elections/95654412/ Vernon Corley fills in his declaration for candidacy paperwork on Tuesday at the San Juan County Clerk's office in Aztec.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.