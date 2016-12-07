Best Brass of Christmas back for 10th year
Best Brass of Christmas back for 10th year As a euphonium player, it's hard for local musician Connie Schulz to find work in brass ensembles. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/entertainment/music/2016/12/07/best-brass-christmas-back-10th-year/94860454/ Euphonium player Connie Schulz will be featured during the 10th annual Best Brass of Christmas concert this weekend at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Farmington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Aztec Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Wed
|T rules
|7,048
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Dec 18
|32 days remaining
|680
|Sexual
|Dec 17
|RezDrunk
|2
|City's PUC approves electricity rate increase
|Dec 16
|Solarman
|7
|Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16)
|Dec 11
|Me Me
|22
|Director?
|Dec 10
|Question
|3
|Mother, son who drowned were from Farmington (Jun '11)
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|36
Find what you want!
Search Aztec Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC