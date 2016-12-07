Best Brass of Christmas back for 10th year As a euphonium player, it's hard for local musician Connie Schulz to find work in brass ensembles. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/entertainment/music/2016/12/07/best-brass-christmas-back-10th-year/94860454/ Euphonium player Connie Schulz will be featured during the 10th annual Best Brass of Christmas concert this weekend at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Farmington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.