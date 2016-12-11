Aztec street will have no water on Tuesday
Aztec street will have no water on Tuesday The public works department will be installing permanent water taps on the new water main in Western Drive Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/aztec/2016/12/11/aztec-street-have-no-water-tuesday/95205316/ FARMINGTON - Residents in a west Aztec neighborhood will be without water for about 30 minutes on Tuesday, according to a notice from the city of Aztec's public works department. The department will be installing permanent water taps on the new water main in Western Drive, leading to short outages.
