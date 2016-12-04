Aztec City Commission will discuss golf course City commissioners will discuss five options for the Aztec Municipal Golf Course, including closing the course. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/aztec/2016/12/04/aztec-city-commission-discuss-golf-course/94816192/ Members of the Aztec City Commission will discuss what to do with the town's financially troubled municipal golf course during a meeting on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.