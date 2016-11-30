Winter can be ideal time to learn to fly-fish
Winter can be ideal time to learn to fly-fish Even when it's cold outside, the Community Learning Center at San Juan College has opportunities for outdoor learning. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/life/outdoors/2016/11/30/winter-can-ideal-time-learn-fly-fish/94626726/ "Throughout the year, our mission is to provide lifelong learning opportunities to enhance the mind, body and spirit," said Community Learning Center director Liesl Dees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Aztec Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Wed
|T rules
|7,048
|Barack Obama COUNTDOWN Clock 1000 days left & c... (Apr '14)
|Dec 18
|32 days remaining
|680
|Sexual
|Dec 17
|RezDrunk
|2
|City's PUC approves electricity rate increase
|Dec 16
|Solarman
|7
|Trial begins in Top Deck discrimination lawsuit (Apr '16)
|Dec 11
|Me Me
|22
|Director?
|Dec 10
|Question
|3
|Mother, son who drowned were from Farmington (Jun '11)
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|36
Find what you want!
Search Aztec Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC