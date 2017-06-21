Parker County mom was on Facebook while baby drowned in tub, officials say
A Parker County mother was on Facebook while her 6-month-old daughter drowned in the bathtub last week, officials said. Cheyenne Summer Stuckey, 21, said she put Zayla Hernandez in the tub June 13 and left her unsupervised with the water running.
