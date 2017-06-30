Ethan Couch's mother to remain free o...

Ethan Couch's mother to remain free on bond

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Daily Mail

'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch's mother is allowed to remain free on bond after prosecutors tried to have her sent to jail for 'violating bail by sipping bear and holding a gun' Prosecutors tried to have her sent to prison until her October 2 trial, arguing that she violated her bond terms A bar worker testified that she saw Couch sipping beer, but the judge said there wasn't definitive proof that Couch drank alcohol He also said he didn't have an issue with Couch handling a rifle at a gun show, when she is banned against posessing a firearm The mother of 'affluenza teen' Ethan Couch will be allowed to remain free on bond until after he trial, slated to start October 2. On Thursday, prosecutors tried to have Tonya Couch sent to jail, arguing that she violated her bail conditions against drinking and possessing a firearm by sipping beer at a bar and holding a rifle at a gun show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Azle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reno Council Members Leave Meeting Jun 28 Texas Dude 17
Renomom was on Facebook while baby drowned in t... Jun 26 Texan 2
Reno Mayor Candidates Jun 26 Texan 11
Caleb Olivas (Apr '16) Jun 23 Amy Youngblood 2
STRANGER THINGS: Azle & Reno Jun 23 Texan 2
News Pelican Bay struggles to pay bills (May '13) Jun 7 Texan 56
Hunter&Basham giving away CITY property Jun 7 Texan 6
See all Azle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Azle Forum Now

Azle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Azle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Azle, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,984 • Total comments across all topics: 282,190,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC