Ethan Couch's mother to remain free on bond

'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch's mother is allowed to remain free on bond after prosecutors tried to have her sent to jail for 'violating bail by sipping bear and holding a gun' Prosecutors tried to have her sent to prison until her October 2 trial, arguing that she violated her bond terms A bar worker testified that she saw Couch sipping beer, but the judge said there wasn't definitive proof that Couch drank alcohol He also said he didn't have an issue with Couch handling a rifle at a gun show, when she is banned against posessing a firearm The mother of 'affluenza teen' Ethan Couch will be allowed to remain free on bond until after he trial, slated to start October 2. On Thursday, prosecutors tried to have Tonya Couch sent to jail, arguing that she violated her bail conditions against drinking and possessing a firearm by sipping beer at a bar and holding a rifle at a gun show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.