Denton-County 35 mins ago 9:50 a.m.Man killed, woman injured in Azle crash
Police were called to the scene in the 1300 block of State Highway 199 West just before 11 p.m. They saw that a Chevrolet pickup truck had rolled and was resting upside down. The 21-year-old male driver had been ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Azle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reno Mayor Candidates
|Jun 7
|Texan
|9
|Pelican Bay struggles to pay bills (May '13)
|Jun 7
|Texan
|56
|Hunter&Basham giving away CITY property
|Jun 7
|Texan
|6
|our mayor
|May 28
|Angel
|11
|Council Meetings
|May 26
|Texas Girl
|1
|Do you have Skybeam Internet, share your experi... (Jun '11)
|May 10
|Dave1217
|93
|Review: Azle Door Company (Nov '14)
|May 10
|Jesse
|7
Find what you want!
Search Azle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC