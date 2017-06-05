Denton-County 35 mins ago 9:50 a.m.Ma...

Denton-County 35 mins ago 9:50 a.m.Man killed, woman injured in Azle crash

Police were called to the scene in the 1300 block of State Highway 199 West just before 11 p.m. They saw that a Chevrolet pickup truck had rolled and was resting upside down. The 21-year-old male driver had been ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

