'Affluenza teen's' mom Tonya Couch accused of having a gun

Mother of 'affluenza teen' Ethan Couch could have her bond revoked as she is accused by prosecutors of violating her bond by drinking alcohol AND having a gun They amended their motion to revoke her bond Tuesday, alleging that she was also in possession of a gun, another bond violation The mother of 'affluenza teen' Ethan Couch was allegedly in possession of a gun, according to prosecutors, which would be a second violation of her bond. They amended the motion Tuesday to include the allegation that she was in possession of a gun on June 24 on top of her alleged alcohol violation, which they say happened on May 20, the Star-Telegram reported.

