'Affluenza' teen's mom may be locked up again if she drank while out on bail
Tarrant County authorities are seeking to revoke the bond of Tonya Couch - the mother of "affluenza" teen Ethan Couch - as she awaits trial on charges that she helped her son flee to Mexico to avoid arrest. Prosecutors say Tonya Couch was caught drinking alcohol, a violation of the conditions of her bond, KXAS-TV reports .
