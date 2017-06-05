The puzzling death of Doug Hodgson

EAGLE MOUNTAIN LAKE As his fishing boat rocked on the waters of Eagle Mountain Lake, Doug Hodgson dialed his longtime friend to tell her his plan: He had a bomb, and about a half-hour before sunset on March 28, he would use it on himself. "The fuse is already lit," Hodgson told Jeanne Johnson, lamenting that he had few friends and a life with no purpose.

