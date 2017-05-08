Sanctuary, Texas is alive and well. B...

Sanctuary, Texas is alive and well. But ita s probably not what you think.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Sanctuary, Texas, population 380, borders both sides of Texas 199 in Parker County, and is comprised of several subdivisions in between Azle and Springtown. The town's most visible business, Azle Antique Mall , is named after its much-larger neighbor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Azle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reno Mayor Candidates Sun YAH 4
News Pelican Bay struggles to pay bills (May '13) May 4 Umpa 51
News Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi... May 4 gregory 1
our mayor Apr 15 Slumlord owner 9
Bill Morley allowes Mike Lowery 4-wheelers,Dump... Apr 13 michaelneelands 5
Sandy Beach Road 3 growing Pot Holes Apr 12 Daniel 2
News Missing teen's body found (Mar '08) Mar '17 Joes sister 55
See all Azle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Azle Forum Now

Azle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Azle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Azle, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,876,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC