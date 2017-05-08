Sanctuary, Texas is alive and well. But ita s probably not what you think.
Sanctuary, Texas, population 380, borders both sides of Texas 199 in Parker County, and is comprised of several subdivisions in between Azle and Springtown. The town's most visible business, Azle Antique Mall , is named after its much-larger neighbor.
