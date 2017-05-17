Motorcyclist killed in head-on wreck

Motorcyclist killed in head-on wreck

One man was killed when his motorcycle was struck head-on by an SUV on Farm Road 730 near County Road 4765 south of Boyd.Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Patrick Garcia said the motorcyclist was northbound on 730 when when a southbound Lincoln SUV crossed the median for unknown reasons and struck the motorcycle.

