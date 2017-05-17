Motorcyclist killed in head-on wreck
One man was killed when his motorcycle was struck head-on by an SUV on Farm Road 730 near County Road 4765 south of Boyd.Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Patrick Garcia said the motorcyclist was northbound on 730 when when a southbound Lincoln SUV crossed the median for unknown reasons and struck the motorcycle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wise County Messenger Online.
Add your comments below
Azle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have Skybeam Internet, share your experi... (Jun '11)
|May 10
|Dave1217
|93
|Review: Azle Door Company (Nov '14)
|May 10
|Jesse
|7
|Reno Mayor Candidates
|May 7
|YAH
|4
|Pelican Bay struggles to pay bills (May '13)
|May 4
|Umpa
|51
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May 4
|gregory
|1
|our mayor
|Apr '17
|Slumlord owner
|9
|Bill Morley allowes Mike Lowery 4-wheelers,Dump...
|Apr '17
|michaelneelands
|5
Find what you want!
Search Azle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC