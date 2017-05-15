Man, 86, last seen leaving Fort Worth...

Man, 86, last seen leaving Fort Worth hospital on way to Azle

3 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Fort Worth police are searching for an 86-year-old man who was last heard from Monday afternoon leaving an area hospital. Larry Lee Norman left Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth about 5:30 p.m. to head back home to Azle, about 25 miles northwest of the hospital.

Azle, TX

