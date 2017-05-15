Man, 86, last seen leaving Fort Worth hospital on way to Azle
Fort Worth police are searching for an 86-year-old man who was last heard from Monday afternoon leaving an area hospital. Larry Lee Norman left Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth about 5:30 p.m. to head back home to Azle, about 25 miles northwest of the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Azle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have Skybeam Internet, share your experi... (Jun '11)
|May 10
|Dave1217
|93
|Review: Azle Door Company (Nov '14)
|May 10
|Jesse
|7
|Reno Mayor Candidates
|May 7
|YAH
|4
|Pelican Bay struggles to pay bills (May '13)
|May 4
|Umpa
|51
|Perry, Patrick praise passing of Sanctuary Citi...
|May 4
|gregory
|1
|our mayor
|Apr 15
|Slumlord owner
|9
|Bill Morley allowes Mike Lowery 4-wheelers,Dump...
|Apr '17
|michaelneelands
|5
Find what you want!
Search Azle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC