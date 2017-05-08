Critically injured, she made a selfless decision to donate her organs. Immediately.
Painfully recalling the last day of organ donor Kammey Bagwell's life, fiance Mike Parsons, mother Neta Acuna and son Keeten Bagwell talked Wednesday about life support being removed from Kammey. Bagwell was paralyzed in a 2016 motorcycle accident and was able to choose to discontinue life support and donate her organs.
