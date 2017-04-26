Continue reading Watch: Camel gets stuck in North Texas family's pool
A comical scene unfolded in an Azle backyard this week when a woman looked out her window and saw a camel in her pool. Surprisingly, the camel wasn't the shocking part for Chana Dale; he's been a family pet for a while.
