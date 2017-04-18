Azle man accused of shooting at neigh...

Azle man accused of shooting at neighbor on his riding lawn mower

Thursday Mar 30

An Azle man was in custody Thursday after a deputy says that he shot at his neighbor who was on his riding lawn mower going to the mailbox. Ernest B. Stasulli, 66, told a Parker County deputy he fired one shot in the air "to scare" his neighbor, according to an arrest report.

