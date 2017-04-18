Azle man accused of shooting at neighbor on his riding lawn mower
An Azle man was in custody Thursday after a deputy says that he shot at his neighbor who was on his riding lawn mower going to the mailbox. Ernest B. Stasulli, 66, told a Parker County deputy he fired one shot in the air "to scare" his neighbor, according to an arrest report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Azle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|our mayor
|Apr 15
|Slumlord owner
|9
|Bill Morley allowes Mike Lowery 4-wheelers,Dump...
|Apr 13
|michaelneelands
|5
|Sandy Beach Road 3 growing Pot Holes
|Apr 12
|Daniel
|2
|Missing teen's body found (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|Joes sister
|55
|Shots fired in Pelican Bay(Azle,Tx) (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|TabeT80
|33
|Reno Council (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Texan
|59
|Bell of justice time to ring
|Feb '17
|Texan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Azle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC