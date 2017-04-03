Authorities recover body of man submerged in Eagle Mountain Lake
A Reno man who has been missing since February may have been found in under eight feet of water, 25 feet from the shore of Eagle Mountain Lake on Wednesday, according to authorities. Divers pulled the remains of a man from a submerged pickup about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to Rick Pippins, Azle Police Department chief.
Azle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|our mayor
|Apr 4
|Texan
|6
|Sandy Beach Road 3 growing Pot Holes
|Mar 25
|Ruthless Woman
|1
|Bill Morley allowes Mike Lowery 4-wheelers,Dump...
|Mar 24
|Mr Peoples
|1
|Missing teen's body found (Mar '08)
|Mar 14
|Joes sister
|55
|Shots fired in Pelican Bay(Azle,Tx) (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|TabeT80
|33
|Reno Council (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Texan
|59
|Bell of justice time to ring
|Feb '17
|Texan
|5
