Authorities recover body of man submerged in Eagle Mountain Lake

Wednesday Mar 8

A Reno man who has been missing since February may have been found in under eight feet of water, 25 feet from the shore of Eagle Mountain Lake on Wednesday, according to authorities. Divers pulled the remains of a man from a submerged pickup about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to Rick Pippins, Azle Police Department chief.

