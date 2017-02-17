When fires burn in rural Texas, will ...

When fires burn in rural Texas, will volunteers answer the call?

Thursday Feb 2

The Cross Plains Volunteer Fire Department has plenty of equipment, but sometimes the fire chief wonders if enough volunteers will answer the call to fight fires. Cross Plains Fire Chief Ricky Carouth and former chief Bob Harrell talk about the challenges faced by small volunteer departments.

