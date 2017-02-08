Wednesday, February 8, 2017
FIRE DANGER - Elevated fire weather conditions will be in place in Wise County once again today due to the combination of low relative humidity values, above normal temperatures and breezy northerly winds.
Azle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|our mayor
|Feb 23
|kimberly sagers
|2
|Shots fired in Pelican Bay(Azle,Tx) (Jan '09)
|Feb 8
|TabeT80
|33
|Reno Council (Jun '16)
|Feb 8
|Texan
|59
|Bell of justice time to ring
|Feb 1
|Texan
|5
|Rusty & Tina Rogers are thieves (Dec '15)
|Jan '17
|Yousuck
|2
|license plate light lie to pull over
|Jan '17
|Texan
|4
|Shots fired
|Jan '17
|Texan
|2
