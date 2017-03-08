Search Still On For Missing Azle Man

Search Still On For Missing Azle Man

Sunday Feb 19 Read more: NBC Dallas

Azle, Tx around 11 P.M. on Feb. 8 driving a 2016 Black Ford F-150 extended cab truck with black rims and chrome trim and a Texas licens He was wearing a black western-style hat and dark clothing, including jeans and boots. Cook is 5'11" tall and weighs 180 pounds.

