Wildfire threatens mobile homes near Azle, Eagle Mountain Lake
Several fire departments in Tarrant and Parker County had responded to the fire, where there was a request for brush trucks and a tanker truck, said Parker County Emergency Management coordinator George Teague.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Azle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reno Council (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Texan
|57
|Bell of justice time to ring
|Wed
|Texan
|5
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Rusty & Tina Rogers are thieves (Dec '15)
|Jan 22
|Yousuck
|2
|license plate light lie to pull over
|Jan 20
|Texan
|4
|Shots fired
|Jan 16
|Texan
|2
|Outrageous water bills
|Jan 14
|Stephanie B Homeo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Azle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC