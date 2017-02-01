Wildfire threatens mobile homes near ...

Wildfire threatens mobile homes near Azle, Eagle Mountain Lake

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Several fire departments in Tarrant and Parker County had responded to the fire, where there was a request for brush trucks and a tanker truck, said Parker County Emergency Management coordinator George Teague.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Azle Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reno Council (Jun '16) Wed Texan 57
Bell of justice time to ring Wed Texan 5
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jan 29 ShellPhartz 1,082
Rusty & Tina Rogers are thieves (Dec '15) Jan 22 Yousuck 2
license plate light lie to pull over Jan 20 Texan 4
Shots fired Jan 16 Texan 2
Outrageous water bills Jan 14 Stephanie B Homeo... 1
See all Azle Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Azle Forum Now

Azle Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Azle Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Azle, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC