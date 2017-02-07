MLK Day: Whata s closed, open
All county, state and federal offices and most banks, plus the stock markets and the U.S. Postal Service, will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. No classes in most school districts, including: Aledo, Arlington, Azle, Birdville, Burleson, Castleberry, Carroll, Crowley, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Everman, Fort Worth, Grapevine-Colleyville, Hurst-Euless-Bedford, Keller, Kennedale, Lake Worth, Northwest, Mansfield, Weatherford and White Settlement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Azle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reno Council (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Texan
|59
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Bell of justice time to ring
|Feb 1
|Texan
|5
|Rusty & Tina Rogers are thieves (Dec '15)
|Jan 22
|Yousuck
|2
|license plate light lie to pull over
|Jan 20
|Texan
|4
|Shots fired
|Jan 16
|Texan
|2
|Outrageous water bills
|Jan 14
|Stephanie B Homeo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Azle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC