MLK Day: Whata s closed, open

Thursday Jan 12

All county, state and federal offices and most banks, plus the stock markets and the U.S. Postal Service, will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. No classes in most school districts, including: Aledo, Arlington, Azle, Birdville, Burleson, Castleberry, Carroll, Crowley, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Everman, Fort Worth, Grapevine-Colleyville, Hurst-Euless-Bedford, Keller, Kennedale, Lake Worth, Northwest, Mansfield, Weatherford and White Settlement.

