New Yeara s holiday: Whata s open and closed in Fort Worth area
Because New Year's Day falls on a Sunday, most school districts and nonessential federal, county, state and city office offices; banks; the stock market; and the U.S. Postal Service will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday. New Year's Day, Monday: : Fort Worth Transportation Authority buses will operate a regular schedule on New Year's Day and a Sunday schedule on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Azle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have Skybeam Internet, share your experi... (Jun '11)
|Sat
|yacj1
|92
|Reno Council (Jun '16)
|Dec 25
|Fed Up
|40
|Precinct 1 propositions
|Nov '16
|Texan
|6
|oppression by corrupt mayor police
|Nov '16
|PUBLIC HEALTH AND...
|2
|Carman D. Miller
|Nov '16
|Donnie
|1
|Ken (Fish) Wrinkle is running for Mayor (Mar '16)
|Oct '16
|Unnamed
|9
|Shots fired in Pelican Bay(Azle,Tx) (Jan '09)
|Oct '16
|Delgato
|32
Find what you want!
Search Azle Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC