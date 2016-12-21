New Yeara s holiday: Whata s open and...

New Yeara s holiday: Whata s open and closed in Fort Worth area

Friday Dec 30

Because New Year's Day falls on a Sunday, most school districts and nonessential federal, county, state and city office offices; banks; the stock market; and the U.S. Postal Service will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday. New Year's Day, Monday: : Fort Worth Transportation Authority buses will operate a regular schedule on New Year's Day and a Sunday schedule on Monday.

