Students ditch class and run for their lives in hilarious #Trumpscomingchallenge videos

Nov 19, 2016 Read more: Daily Mail

'Trump's coming': Students scramble out of lessons and run for their lives in hilarious new viral challenge which pokes fun at the president-elect The #TrumpsComingChallenge sees students across the country suddenly run for the hills screaming, the moment someone yells 'Trump's coming!' Hundreds of videos have appeared online with some groups choreographing dances. Others see individuals drop to the floor completely lifeless.

