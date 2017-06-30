Cop mediates pianist's contract dispu...

Cop mediates pianist's contract dispute: Moreland Hills police blotter

Dispute, Cableknoll Lane: Police responded to a call from an Aurora woman on the afternoon of July 1 as she was parked in the driveway of a resident, having arrived to collect $350 for pianist services. She claimed he had shorted her $30, which the resident indicated she must have dropped while exiting the property.

