Husted touts future role of community colleges ata
This story is about a donor to Terra State CC getting an award and the Ohio Secretary of State speaking at the college. Husted touts importance of community colleges in Terra State talk This story is about a donor to Terra State CC getting an award and the Ohio Secretary of State speaking at the college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damon Gibson Overdose
|Tue
|Laura
|1
|Marsha Woods
|Jun 5
|big t
|1
|Random guy
|Jun 4
|Bainbridge
|2
|Challenge
|May 31
|Staytrue
|1
|hope brown
|May 31
|Frankie joe bostw...
|5
|Brain Tumor (Jan '06)
|Nov '16
|Iknowwhoiamdoyou
|5
|Ohio.com - Akron teachers ratify pact (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|bigguy
|51
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC