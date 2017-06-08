Husted touts future role of community...

Husted touts future role of community colleges ata

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: News Herald

This story is about a donor to Terra State CC getting an award and the Ohio Secretary of State speaking at the college. Husted touts importance of community colleges in Terra State talk This story is about a donor to Terra State CC getting an award and the Ohio Secretary of State speaking at the college.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Damon Gibson Overdose Tue Laura 1
Marsha Woods Jun 5 big t 1
Random guy Jun 4 Bainbridge 2
Challenge May 31 Staytrue 1
hope brown May 31 Frankie joe bostw... 5
Brain Tumor (Jan '06) Nov '16 Iknowwhoiamdoyou 5
News Ohio.com - Akron teachers ratify pact (Aug '07) Aug '16 bigguy 51
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Aurora, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,205 • Total comments across all topics: 281,614,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC