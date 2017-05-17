Next Exit History - Hudson

Since the 1930s, the large building at 36 E. Streetsboro St. has been known as Turner's Mill, and the lettering remains on the front. The building was constructed in 1852 by James Ellsworth's father, Edgar Birge Ellsworth, in anticipation of the expected economic boom from the Clinton Line, the second of three railroad lines planned for Hudson.

