Seton Catholic School presents musical 'Annie Jr.'
The Valentine Family Center at Seton Catholic School is filled with singing, dancing and a big dog this week as Seton Catholic Middle School students enter into final preparation and dress rehearsals for their upcoming performance of the musical, "Annie Jr." The 28-member cast will perform "Annie Jr." on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m. The excitement is contagious as music teacher Mrs. Jennifer Morris works with her team of teachers on songs, lines, costumes, props, microphones and set changes with the sixth, seventh, and eighth grade cast and crew. Cast members come from Hudson, Kent, Macedonia, Northfield, Richfield, Stow, Streetsboro, Aurora and Twinsburg.
