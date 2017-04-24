Ohio ranks 6th in top-performing high...

Ohio ranks 6th in top-performing high schools, according to U.S. News & World report

Ohio's high schools do a good job in preparing students for college, according to the 2017 Best High Schools rankings by U.S. News & World Report. The state ranks 6th, with 18.7 percent of eligible schools earning gold and silver medals from U.S. News.

