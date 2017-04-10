Cleveland theater auditions for April 14 and beyond: Blank Canvas...

Cleveland theater auditions for April...

Aurora Community Theatre. 115 E. Pioneer Trail, Aurora. Seeking directors for two productions: "Annie" and William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer's Night Dream" which will be a benefit show for the theater.

