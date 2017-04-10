BMW missing from dealer's lot: Solon police blotter
Theft, Davis Industrial Parkway: At 2:35 p.m. April 10, the manager of Davis Automotive/BMW, 6565 Davis Industrial Parkway, reported that a 2012 BMW 550xi, valued at $28,450, was missing from the lot. The car had been purchased by the dealer at auction in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charles 'Bubby' Tyler Neal
|Wed
|RIP
|2
|Portage-County 34 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Dead body f...
|Apr 8
|GANGBUSTERS
|3
|Don't know nothing
|Apr 7
|psycho51
|29
|bbw
|Apr 6
|Pussman
|1
|Brooksann Skaggs
|Apr 6
|Curious
|1
|ricky micks in town (Mar '15)
|Apr 4
|Curious
|22
|bbw
|Apr 4
|Pussman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC