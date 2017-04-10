BMW missing from dealer's lot: Solon ...

BMW missing from dealer's lot: Solon police blotter

Theft, Davis Industrial Parkway: At 2:35 p.m. April 10, the manager of Davis Automotive/BMW, 6565 Davis Industrial Parkway, reported that a 2012 BMW 550xi, valued at $28,450, was missing from the lot. The car had been purchased by the dealer at auction in January.

