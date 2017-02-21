Solon Planning Commission forwards Ch...

Solon Planning Commission forwards Chase Bank proposal on old Sunoco property to council

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Cleveland.com

The city's plans to improve the intersection at SOM Center and Aurora Road will play a big part in the design of a Chase bank branch on the old Sunoco gas station property. And with that in mind, the Solon Planning Commission has recommended approval of the site plan, along with about eight variances that figure in with the "very tight site," as the bank's architect noted.

