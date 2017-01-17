Thieves target Market Place stores: B...

Thieves target Market Place stores: Bainbridge Police

Theft, Market Place Drive: A customer saw a man load a TV into his vehicle, tear off the security tag and throw it into the parking lot 2:46 p.m. Jan. 6 at Walmart. Store photos were obtained, police have a suspect and the matter is under investigation.

