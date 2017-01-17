Thieves target Market Place stores: Bainbridge Police
Theft, Market Place Drive: A customer saw a man load a TV into his vehicle, tear off the security tag and throw it into the parking lot 2:46 p.m. Jan. 6 at Walmart. Store photos were obtained, police have a suspect and the matter is under investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chagrin Solar Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hitachi Announces Integration and Expansion of ...
|15 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|1
|Cars getting broken into
|Wed
|Tosha89
|1
|Nate Crow
|Jan 17
|gil
|5
|eku
|Jan 16
|Bob
|1
|Aron Evans car stolen?????????
|Jan 16
|gloria
|3
|Charles 'Bubby' Tyler Neal
|Jan 16
|Tracy M
|1
|Dustin Chaney
|Jan 14
|Bitch
|4
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC