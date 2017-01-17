Solon looks to deposit another bank at SOM Center-Aurora intersection
City officials will look at a proposal to put another bank at the intersection of SOM Center and Aurora roads, this one on the site of the former Sunoco gas station. Council's Safety and Public Properties Committee on Jan. 11 referred the request from Chase Bank to the City Planning Commission for further consideration.
