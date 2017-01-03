Cleveland theater auditions for Jan. 6 and beyond: NEOMFA Playwrights ...
Aurora Community Theatre. 115 E. Pioneer Trail, Aurora. All roles available for men and women ages 16 and up and two male bagpipers for "Brigadoon."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|amber (Jan '16)
|12 hr
|hardtime
|6
|John Birchfield Need Dirt
|Tue
|Anonymous
|1
|Mike henson
|Jan 2
|Cindy
|3
|hope brown
|Jan 2
|You know
|3
|linsie johnson
|Dec 31
|bill
|8
|nick & larry babbs (Oct '12)
|Dec 28
|Larry Babbs
|36
|the copas family story (Mar '16)
|Dec 28
|jack k
|10
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC