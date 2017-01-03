Cleveland theater auditions for Jan. ...

Cleveland theater auditions for Jan. 6 and beyond: NEOMFA Playwrights ...

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Aurora Community Theatre. 115 E. Pioneer Trail, Aurora. All roles available for men and women ages 16 and up and two male bagpipers for "Brigadoon."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
amber (Jan '16) 12 hr hardtime 6
John Birchfield Need Dirt Tue Anonymous 1
Mike henson Jan 2 Cindy 3
hope brown Jan 2 You know 3
linsie johnson Dec 31 bill 8
nick & larry babbs (Oct '12) Dec 28 Larry Babbs 36
the copas family story (Mar '16) Dec 28 jack k 10
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Oakland
  5. Health Care
 

Aurora, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,605 • Total comments across all topics: 277,636,217

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC