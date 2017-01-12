Cleveland theater auditions for Jan. ...

Cleveland theater auditions for Jan. 13 and beyond: 'Titanic, the Musical' at Cassidy Theatre & More

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Aurora Community Theatre. 115 E. Pioneer Trail, Aurora. All roles available for men and women ages 16 and up and two male bagpipers for "Brigadoon."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aron Evans car stolen????????? 18 hr anonymous 2
chupacabra Jan 10 Mitch 3
Todd Patrick Jan 9 anonymous 4
apartments (Jul '15) Jan 7 Cindy 6
Who was the OD in Bainbridge? (Dec '15) Jan 6 Heroin hell 10
Dustin Chaney Jan 6 neighborhood 3
amber (Jan '16) Jan 5 hardtime 6
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Aurora, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,950 • Total comments across all topics: 277,851,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC