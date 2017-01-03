What a Fed rate hike means for you Read Story Brittney Laryea
It's widely expected that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this month, but we won't know for sure until they meet December 13 and 14. The last time the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate was a year ago, when it voted to raise the rate from .25% to .5%. Consumers should be aware of the rate hike for a simple reason: Lenders and banks base their interest rates on the federal funds rate, so when the benchmark increases or decreases, it can impact rates on products like credit cards, auto loans, mortgage rates, and more.
