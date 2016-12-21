South Side Education News & Notes
The Norton City Schools Board of Education approved an agreement that would allow the district to cap an oil and gas well on its property and begin construction on a new field house. Treasurer Stephanie Hagenbush said the board, in a Dec. 2 special meeting, approved an agreement to pay a subsidiary of Transcontinental Oil and Gas Inc. $50,000 to surrender the oil and gas lease on a little more than 9 acres the school district acquired in 2012.
