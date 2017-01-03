Solon passes $43 million budget for 2017 early, introduces 5-year capital plan

"We're in good shape for up to five years -- so there's no fiscal pressure to raise sewer rates..." -- Matt Rubino Solon even received a present this year from the Cleveland Water Division, in the form of a $121,000 reimbursement for city crews making on-the-spot repairs to water line breaks around town. SOLON, Ohio -- For the first time, council has approved the city's annual budget -- including nearly $43 million in the General Fund and $19 million for capital projects in 2017 -- in advance of the upcoming year.

