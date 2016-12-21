Money360 Funds $1.848 Million Bridge Loan for Hospitality Property

Money360, the leading commercial real estate marketplace lending platform, announced today that it has provided financing to a commercial property owner for the value-add renovation of a full-service boutique hotel to enable the hotel's affiliation with the flagged hospitality brand, Ascend Collection Hotels. The $1.848 million bridge loan is secured by a 67-room hotel with an indoor pool, ballroom, restaurant, fitness center, and bar and tavern.

