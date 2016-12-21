Man receives emailed death threat from Arizona: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
Suspicious, West Washington Street: A man called police 3:50 p.m. Dec. 8 after receiving a threatening email from a University of Arizona address. The message said he would be dead in 48 hours if he did not respond to the email.
