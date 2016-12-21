Cleveland theater auditions for Nov. 25 and beyond: Theatre in the...
America's Got Talent. Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. 300 Lakeside Ave. Cleveland have been chosen by the NBC network as one of ten cities seeking talents of all kind for the upcoming 12th season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hope brown
|3 hr
|Cindy
|2
|Lynzie Johnson
|8 hr
|Savanna
|13
|apartments (Jul '15)
|17 hr
|Just concern
|4
|Aaron Evans
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|27
|Squatch
|Dec 20
|pumpkin head stoner
|36
|Queers in paint valley high school
|Dec 19
|haha
|2
|bray brothers?
|Dec 19
|Cindy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC