Teen rescued after Jet Ski dies near ...

Teen rescued after Jet Ski dies near Fox River dam in Elgin

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Herald

A teenager who was clinging to a warning buoy in the Fox River just north of a dam in Elgin is safe after firefighters rescued him, authorities said Tuesday. The 16-year-old was riding a Jet Ski in the river Monday evening when its engine died north of the Kimball Street bridge, the Elgin Fire Department said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) Jun 28 krfazzy 58
News Proposed Fawell Dam project could help fish in ... Jun 12 frogcycle 1
Kristen Marie Northrop of yorkville a Rat!! May '17 Proofofit 1
News East Aurora High school on alert after student'... (Feb '08) May '17 The Now Adult 15
Elliptigo Bike May '17 OswegoAmerican 2
The thug inmate that was shit gang member May '17 Trumpisawesome 1
West Chicago passes referendum.... May '17 resident 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Aurora, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,383 • Total comments across all topics: 282,230,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC