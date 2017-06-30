Teen rescued after Jet Ski dies near Fox River dam in Elgin
A teenager who was clinging to a warning buoy in the Fox River just north of a dam in Elgin is safe after firefighters rescued him, authorities said Tuesday. The 16-year-old was riding a Jet Ski in the river Monday evening when its engine died north of the Kimball Street bridge, the Elgin Fire Department said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
